Garage sale gains followers in Cárdenas

Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, about a hundred houses in Cárdenas dress up as carnival. From the simplest to the most ostentatious garages, portals or backyards resemble store displays.

Garage sales have been gaining followers among the inhabitants of the Ciudad Bandera, since the eventual retail marketing of household and personal items was approved last July.

In this way, they extend the useful life of a pair of shoes or clothing stored in the back of the closet they have a second chance.

The procedure is simple, says Olga María Rodríguez, who opens the doors of her garage to transients on 27th Street between Ayllón and Ruiz from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

´´ In the Directorate of Labor and Social Security, with the identity card the request is made to organize the sale. There they give you a document that certifies the temporary use of the space to sell unused personal objects´´.

René Juan Herrera Álvarez, director of the aforementioned office, affirms that 102 cardenenses requested the permit since July of this year.

´´People are happy with this opportunity. The Municipal Administration Council proposed these three days for the sale in the territory and, to date, everything is going well.

´´Resolution 97 of July 21, 2021, authorizes this type of commerce, contemplates the possibility of organizing sales without the need to possess a freelance card or commercial license´´.

Herrera Álvarez clarifies that the applicant does not have the power to hire workers to carry out the activity at home.

He also explained that new imported articles or articles from the national industry, animal skins, precious woods and food should not be marketed. On the other hand, promotion on social networks or through posters is accepted.

This activity is an opportunity for customers and sellers. ´´The prices are affordable, adjusted to the needs of the workers and there is the possibility of acquiring some items that are not available in stores or have very high value´´. Hilda Torres comments.

Maria Caridad Cabrera claims to have found the best value for money at Garage 27. ´´Despite being second hand clothes, things have very good quality, I found everything in very good condition. It is an excellent initiative´´, he concludes.

Translated by: Gabriela Bringas Hernández