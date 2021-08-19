From Lombardy , Italy, solidarity comes to Colón

Many Cubans are familiar with the Lombardy region of Italy. In 2020, it became the epicenter of the pandemic in Europe, and then the collaboration provided -first on the European continent- by the Cuban international brigade Henry Reeve made headlines.

Now, Italy corresponds to the Island with its solidarity, and in several hospitals in the province of Matanzas, where positive cases are treated; donations come from the Italian Association of Private Hospitals, identified by the acronym AIOP, from the Lombardy region.

Pablo Enrique Herrera López is the head of the Association in Cuba in charge of making the deliveries. He comments that it is a huge effort in terms of resources, recalls the participation of the Cuban brigade of doctors and nurses and points out the infinite gratitude, hence the conviction of young people from private hospitals to make this donation, which is the first to arrive.

The donation mainly includes means of protection such as full suits, coats, masks, surgical masks, visors and glasses, all the inventories of the hospital institutions of Lombardy, the representative highlights.

In difficult moments such as the current one, solidarity has greater symbolism.

Bridges of love continue to stretch towards this island, now from Italy. The director of the hospital center in the municipality of Colón, Dr. Yailén Pérez Rosales, transmitted the gratitude on behalf of the territory.

Translated by Gabriela Bringas Hernández