Fewer cases, more commitment. Matanzas does not open services or «relax » measures

Fewer cases require more commitment, according to the governor of the province Mario Sabines Lorenzo during the daily meeting of the Temporary Working Group to confront Covid-19.

Sabines Lorenzo stressed that the restrictive measures continue.

´´The province does not open its services until the cases decrease. We will open more isolation centers if necessary, we will carry out the research with higher quality but the province is still in the community transmission phase ´´.

During the meeting, the directors reported that the PCR will gradually resumed in the municipalities. In the exchange with the territorial leaders, the process of disinfection of the houses was evaluated as well as the isolation of the positive cases. The first secretary of the Provincial Committee of the Party, Liván Izquierdo Alonso, insisted that this week is decisive for the reduction of positive cases.

The municipalities with a tendency to increase the number of cases are Unión de Reyes, Los Arabos and Ciénaga de Zapata, while Matanzas, Cárdenas, Colón and Martí tend to decrease.

Regarding the health intervention of 18,475 people, 75,734 have already vaccinated, which represents 41 % of the population according to Dr. Abel Sémper González. 30% and 28% of pregnant and lactating women, respectively, have already received their first dose of Abdala.

Izquierdo Alonso urged not to neglect biosafety protocols and research, the latter is essential for the control of the pandemic due to the high number of patients who spontaneously go to the emergency services.