Faílde Orchestra celebrated tenth anniversary at the Sauto Theater

TEN years ago a group of musicians from Matanzas began the rescue and dissemination of the danzón, Cuban National Dance.

Good music, happiness and the defense of Cuban culture characterized the concert for the tenth anniversary of the creation of the orchestra. Young people committed to safeguarding the danzón entertained the public for more than two hours at the Sauto Theater, a National Monument.

At just 31 years old, Ethiel Faílde revives the essence of a genre capable of conquering the most diverse public. «We offered a show with 23 songs. The most important thing in these 10 years has been to see how love is the engine of everything and it has been a source of pride to closely observe those guys who believe in what they do, because they love it, «he says.

Anthological themes of Cuban music and genres such as danzón, rumba, mambo and son pulsed the celebration with excellence.

Miguel Faílde’s cornet, considered a relic, presided over the evening. The instrument is more than a century old and belonged to the so-called King of the Bugle and musical creator of the danzón. It is preserved in the Palacio de Junco Museum, in Matanzas.

In an emotional concert, the world premiere of Nos toca celebra was presented, a theme for the tenth anniversary of the orchestra. While the Diva of the Buena Vista Social Club Omara Portuondo and the choreographies of the Vedarte Company flourished as special guests.

Through the veins of music sprouted the tribute to culture, to Miguel Faílde, Carilda Oliver, José White, Pérez Prado, Los muñequitos de Matanzas, and to the most indigenous traditions of the nation.

As on every birthday, there was a cake and the group received gifts from cultural institutions, the Institute of Music and a special recognition from the Matanzas people delivered by the highest authorities of the Party and the Government in the province, headed by the member of the Committee Central and the first secretary in the territory, Suseli Morfa González.

For Ethiel Faílde, an essential resource in these times is to take Cuban music to other parts of the world, but with the maxim of continuing to be from Matanzas. «For always living in this city, let’s breathe for this city and continue creating in this city,» he said.

10 years ago the Faílde Orchestra was born, heir to the most autochthonous, Matanzas and Cuban traditions. Without a doubt, on its tenth anniversary, the group offered a concert full of energy, spirituality and love for music. (ALH)

Translated by Gabriela Bringas Hernández