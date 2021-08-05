Exempt from payment of customs tax to importing entities of Cuba

The Cuban Government temporary exempted entities that import inputs and raw materials from paying customs tax for non-state forms of management.

Resolution 321 published in Official Gazette number 68 specifies that in this way the production of goods and the provision of services are stimulated through non-state forms of management, which will benefit the Cuban population and economy.

This new provision is added to others approved by the Cuban Government such as the exception of the payment of taxes in customs to natural persons who import medicines and care products.