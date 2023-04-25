Feliz 2023
Las autoridades de la provincia evalúan los problemas en el servicio eléctrico.

Authorities in Matanzas evaluate energy situation

Carlos Javier Prado Porcena 2 días ago English Deja un comentarios 57 Vistas

The energy situation in the province and damages due to breakdowns were the main issues analyzed by the Temporary Work Group in Matanzas.

In the Red Room of the provincial government, the first secretary of the Party in Matanzas, Susely Morfa González, together with the Governor of the province, Mario Sabines Lorenzo, exchanged by video call with the 13 municipalities about these problems.

Jovellanos, Perico and Jagüey Grande were the territories with the most effects on the electrical service due to breakdowns.

Maintaining the blackouts for two to 3 hours and rotating the blocks in groups of two without excessively affecting the hospital areas are the main measures to deal with the megawatt deficit forecast by the national electric power system.

Morfa González warned about the importance of being more cautious and functional with the administration of resources in the midst of the complex economic-social context that we are experiencing. The First Secretary of the PCC together with the Governor of the province.

The search for alternatives, as well as the initiatives to be used in the upcoming May Day parade in the province, were also part of the agenda of the Temporary Working Group. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon

 
