Donation arrives from Italy for the Eliseo Noel Caamaño Pediatric Hospital in Matanzas

Solidarity crosses borders when it comes to saving human lives. That is why the Italian Association of Private Hospitals (AIOP) of the Lombardy Region sent a donation to the Eliseo Noel Caamaño Teaching Pediatric Hospital in Matanzas for the fight against the Covid-19.

Pablo E. Herrera representative of this association in Cuba, comment that the donation arrived on August 9 to the Island. «It comes particularly from the Institutes of the San Donato Group: San Rafael and San Donato, which gave a considerable contribution of means of protection for the hospital structures of the province of Matanzas».

The delivery included a considerable volume of protective equipment, including N95 surgical masks, suits, goggles, protective screens and disposable gowns. Dr. José Hernández Hernández, director of the Pediatric Hospital highlighted the high human value of the donations, in addition to the real utility for all the medical staff of the institution.

Donations from the Italian Association, with the support of its more than 500 structures in the European country, will reach the rest of the hospital institutions in the municipalities of Matanzas, Cárdenas and Colón.