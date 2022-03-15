Diaz-Canel Awards National Journalism Prize to Roberto Pérez Betancourt

Professor Roberto Pérez Betancourt, teacher of generations, received this Monday, March 14th, the José Martí National Journalism Prize from the hands of the First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez.

According to Juana Carrasco Martín, Roberto Pérez Betancourt is a lucid and irreverent journalist who does not believe in provincial rhetoric or fatalism, not even in personal accommodations.

Betancourt has worked at the Girón newspaper, the Radio 26 station, the Cuban News Agency, and Yumurí TV, where he serves as website editor.

With this award, Roberto joins the three people from Matanzas who hold the National Journalism Prize for their life’s work: Manolo García, Manuel Hernández and José González Rivas.

At the event held on Cuban Press Day at the José Marti Memorial, the Juan Gualberto Gómez National Prize for Journalism was also presented, an award granted by the organization to recognize the trajectory of its members in the previous year. On this occasion, the award was received by Katia Siberia, Maykel Espinosa and Carlos Alejandro Falcó, Max Barbosa, Alina Cabrera and Gianny López. (ALH)

Translated by Gabriela Bringas Hernández