jueves , 24 marzo 2022
8vo Congreso del PCC en Matanzas
Foto Ramón Pacheco Salazar

Delegates from Matanzas to the PCC Balance Assembly enjoy a cultural gala

Lisania La Osa Llanes 24 marzo, 2022 English Deja tu comentario 2 Vistas

Comparte:

Delegates and guests to the Provincial Assembly of Balance of the Communist Party of Cuba enjoyed a cultural gala at the Sauto Theater, a National Monument in the city of Matanzas.  The show directed by Yadiel Durán is part of the activities prior to the great event.

Photo: Ramón Pacheco Salazar

Emblematic groups of the province such as Los Muñequitos de Matanzas and the Faílde Orchestra delighted with the excellence of Cuban music. The Spiral Dance Company, Danza Romero as well as a representation of the talent of the Alfonso Pérez Isaac Vocational School of Arts, members of the Hermanos Saíz Association, the University of Matanzas and the Olimpus male choir also enlivened the evening at the coliseum.

Photo: Ramón Pacheco Salazar

The cultural gala was attended by the member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and first secretary in the province Liván Izquierdo Alonso, the governor Mario Sabines Lorenzo as well as other authorities in the territory. 300 delegates from all municipalities representing the people of Matanzas will participate in the meeting. (ALH)

Translated by Gabriela Bringas Hernández

Vistas: 0

Etiquetas

TV Yumurí en Youtube

Acerca Lisania La Osa Llanes

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada.