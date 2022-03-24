Delegates from Matanzas to the PCC Balance Assembly enjoy a cultural gala

Delegates and guests to the Provincial Assembly of Balance of the Communist Party of Cuba enjoyed a cultural gala at the Sauto Theater, a National Monument in the city of Matanzas. The show directed by Yadiel Durán is part of the activities prior to the great event.

Emblematic groups of the province such as Los Muñequitos de Matanzas and the Faílde Orchestra delighted with the excellence of Cuban music. The Spiral Dance Company, Danza Romero as well as a representation of the talent of the Alfonso Pérez Isaac Vocational School of Arts, members of the Hermanos Saíz Association, the University of Matanzas and the Olimpus male choir also enlivened the evening at the coliseum.

The cultural gala was attended by the member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and first secretary in the province Liván Izquierdo Alonso, the governor Mario Sabines Lorenzo as well as other authorities in the territory. 300 delegates from all municipalities representing the people of Matanzas will participate in the meeting. (ALH)

Translated by Gabriela Bringas Hernández