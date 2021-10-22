Cuban Baseball: Cultural Heritage of the Nation

This October 19 from the emblematic Palmar de Junco Stadium, Cuban baseball was conferred the title of Intangible Cultural Heritage of the Nation, in a day attended by iconic sports glories.

The launch of the book » when baseball looks like cinema» by the writer Norberto Codina, served as a preamble to the act of exaltation. According to its author: «in the material there are many shared obsession, if not all, and some personal clues are collected about the relationship between baseball, culture, cinema, literature and history, which in the end everything is usually the same».

Antonio Muñoz, Luis Giraldo Casanova, Lázaro Junco, Gaspar ´´Curro´´ Pérez, Jorge Luis Valdés and the iconic Sánchez brothers were some of the honorees, on a date where the colossus of the Pueblo Nuevo neighborhood wore its best clothes to receive illustrious players of yesterday and today.

» For all the legends gathered in a memorable day, this fact represents a gift to their sporting careers and recognition for the joys they profess, as an indissoluble part of Cuban culture. This declaration comes at difficult times and will contribute to enhance the history of baseball, to take care of it and to promote its development», said historian and Doctor in Science Félix Julio Alfonso.

The gala was conductive to praise the contribution of academic and sports figures and institutions that help to preserve sport and its historical roots as a cultural tradition. The scenario also raised the commitment to national sport among young and illustrious generations of players, without neglecting the value of their study and analysis.

Sonia Virgen Pérez Mojena, President of the National Council of Cultural Heritage of the Nation, read the resolution that proclaims «the cultural dimension of baseball, the ball game, knowledge and associated practices», as Cultural Heritage of the Nation, within an act nuanced by the Faílde Orchestra from Matanzas.

Also participating in the ceremony were Osvaldo Vento Montiller, president of INDER; Liván Izquierdo Alonso, first secretary of the Provincial Committee of the Party and Mario Sabines Lorenzo, governor of the province; as well as other political and sports leaders.

Translated by Gabriela Bringas Hernández