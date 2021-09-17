Cuba team to the U-23 Baseball World Cup:two matanceros make up the roster

The National Baseball Directorate made official this Tuesday the Cuban team that will participate in the III U-23 Baseball World Cup, announced to begin on September 23 in the Mexican cities of Obregon y Los Machis.

Three catchers, seven infielders, four outfielders and ten pitchers make up the creole team, which will debut on opening day against its counterpart from the Dominican Republic. After several weeks of training at the Jose Antonio Huelga Stadium, now the new players finalize details of the preparation from the Coloso del Cerro, the Latin American Stadium.

From Matanzas, the catcher Andrys Perez and the left hander pitcher Naikel Cruz will intervene in the universal fight from Aztec territory. Andrys batted in 225, with 18 RBIs and three home runs. On the other hand, Naikel pitched for a 5.12 ERA every nine innings, in addition to six wins, 54 strike outs and a 1.55 on-base average.

Of those shortlisted on August 14, Jorge Rojas, Jony Guerra and Reinaldo Lazaga (catcher, infielder and outfielder in that order)were left out;Holguin outfielder Yasiel Gónzalez and pitchers Ayanser Alvarez (Mayabeque), Marlon Cruz (Mayabeque), Yosvany Ávalos (Ciego de Ávila), Yandy Molina (La Habana) and José Santos (Sancti Spiritus)

The list, made up of 24 players, may still undergo changes until the day of the technical congress, scheduled for next September 21 . The pupils of the other Sancti Spiritus catcher Eriel Sánchez, will depend greatly on his pitching staff to face an event that Cuba has never attended.

Here the roster of the Cuban team:

Catchers :

Andrys Pérez (Matanzas), Iván Prieto (Granma), Loidel Rodríguez (Sancti Spiritus)

Infielders:

Guillermo García (Granma), Diasmany Palacios (Sancti Spiritus), Miguel Ángel González(Granma),Rangel Ramos(Mayabeque), Rodolexis Moreno(Sancti Spiritus)Yandy Yanez (Camaguey), Darling Jimenez(Granma).

Outfielders:

Luis Enrique González (Cienfuegos), Geisel Cepeda(Sancti Spiritus), Leonel Chapellí(Camaguey), Yudiel González(Ciego de Ávila)

Pitchers:

Brian Chi( La Habana), Jonathan Carbó(Isla de la Juventud), Frank A Alvarez(Pinar del Río), Dariel Fernández(Pinar del Río), Yeinel Zayas(Isla de la Juventud), Marlon Vega (Mayabeque), Naikel Cruz(Matanzas), Luis Danny Morales(Sancti Spiritus), Kelvin Rodríguez(Granma), Ubert Mejías(Santiago de Cuba)

Translated by :Gabriela Bringas Hernández