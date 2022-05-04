Cuba ratifies support for socialism in massive marches

On May 1st, International Workers’ Day, millions of Cubans reiterated their support for the socialist model of development during massive marches throughout the country.

The parades began in Havana and the capitals of all the provinces starting at 07:00 local time, with the participation of groups of state companies and emerging cooperative entities and private entities, students of all levels, artists, intellectuals, etc.

In Havana, the compact march through the emblematic Plaza de la Revolución Square lasted for more than an hour and a half, in the presence of Army General Raúl Castro and Miguel Díaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the Republic.

Prior to the start of the parade in this capital, in a brief speech, Ulises Guilarte de Nacimiento, General Secretary of the Workers’ Central Union of Cuba(CTC), pointed out that this day was a clear reflection of the unity and commitment of Cubans in the construction of the socialist model of development.

Likewise, he denounced the effects of the economic, commercial and financial blockade of the United States against Cuba, which – he pointed out – affects shortages and inflation, which affect wages and dissatisfaction that the enemies of the island intend to use to create divisions in the country.

But he assured that «Cuba lives and works from creative resistance», (this last concept exposed by President Miguel Díaz-Canel) on the need to face adversity and at the same time advance in development with initiative, intelligence and seeking solutions to problems.

In Santiago de Cuba, Salvador Valdés Mesa, member of the Political Bureau and Vice President of the Republic, presided over the parade of more than 320,000 people from Santiago and their families, in the Plaza de la Revolución Mayor General Antonio Maceo.

René Berenguer, general secretary of the CTC in the province, explained that the defense of the future depends on commitment and discipline in each job, and called for strengthening the socialist state company by linking economic actors and community transformation.

He highlighted the contribution of the workers to food production, one of the priorities of the moment, and signified the importance of the unity of the people in defense of the Revolution and its conquests.

Meanwhile, in the city of Santa Clara, in the center of the island, the march took place in front of the memorial that keeps the remains of the Cuban-Argentine guerrilla Ernesto Che Guevara and his companions from the Bolivian guerrilla, a place full of symbolism for revolutionaries from all over the planet.

In the eastern city of Camagüey, as in the rest of the demonstrations, he highlighted the recognition of the scientific work and health personnel in confronting the Covid-19 pandemic and the support for the socialist process in Cuba.

In statements to Prensa Latina, Julián León, secretary of the Central CTC in the province of Camagüey, assured that more than 400,000 people from the entire region joined the celebration, whose preparations have been made since March.

Translated by Gabriela Bringas Hernández