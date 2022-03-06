Complex surgery performed at the Pediatric Hospital of Matanzas

From his Facebook profile, Jose Hernández, Director of the «Eliseo Noel Caamaño» Pediatric Hospital in Matanzas, announced the successful completion of a complex surgical intervention on a 1-year-old patient.

The surgery performed by Professor Guillermo Sánchez Acuña, eminent Maxillofacial Surgeon from Havana, allowed the removal of a Macrocystic Lymphatic Vascular Malformation that covered the face, neck and chest area.

The team integrated by specialists from the territory’s pediatric care center, maxillofacial specialties, pediatric surgery, anesthesiology, intensive care and nursing staff, brought happiness back to the family.

«The surgery was a success!» Hernández expressed on his Facebook account, where he also added «Because children are the ones who know how to love, because children are the hope of the world…

Thank you, thank you, thank you Master…, the fact that you were seriously ill with COVID did not prevent you from being part of our team! Together we can do more.» (ALH)

Translated by Gabriela Bringas Hernández