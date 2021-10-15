Club Kawama: a patriarch of hostelry and tourism in Varadero

The nonagenarian Club Kawama blows out candles on October 7. The oldest hotel in operation in the main tourist center of sun and beach in Cuba arrives on its 91st anniversary.

Kawama was inaugurated in the 30s of the last century. Since then it has grown in number of stays and the group keeps it young.

During the anniversary celebrations they recognized the performance of workers with more than 20 years in the sector, among them Pedro Ramón González Daniel, lounge captain who began his career in February 1972 in the hostelry and tourism industry. Kawama opened the doors to a humble and impeccable man who during all these years has been faithful to his big house.

´´I am Canadian by passport, Cuban by soul and Kawamero at heart´´: Mayo said on his fifty-third visit to the hotel.

The happiness of his clients is a strength for the patriarch of the hostelry industry in Varadero. ´´We have 2.500 repeaters, 10 percent of our clients are in this category, said Leyda Fernández Placeres, Public Relations specialist at the facility´´. They are the ones that make up the Kawama family.

As part of the festivities, fifteen caleta grape plants make up the Kawama dune from October 7, an expression of harmony between tourism and the environment.

Ivis Fernández Peña, delegate of the Ministry of Tourism in Matanzas, entertained the group and highlighted its value as an example of consecration in the spa.

Among the personalities who made the installation prestigious with their presence, the Commander in Chief Fidel Castro and the French novelist Jean Paul Sartre stand out in June 1960.

Club Kawama also welcomed a part of the Henry Reeve Internationalist Contingent and other health professionals who helped Matanzas during the largest pandemic peak of Covid-19 in July and August 2021.

Translated by: Gabriela Bringas Hernández