CITMA reports on oil spill

According to Nelvis Elaine Gómez Campos, Subdelegate of CITMA in Matanzas, the oil spill that occurred last Wednesday in the Yumuri 201 well in the coastal area of Matanzas affected by runoff around 25 square meters of a low marine terrace. The specialist explains that in the karst substrate of this terrace some well-dispersed vegetation, typical of the coastal xeromorphic scrub, is present in small holes.

The spill managed was contained 50 meters from the sea, so it did not affect the marine ecosystem, thanks to the containment efforts.

Gómez Campos, specifies that operators and specialized forces work in the restoration actions of the area, to guarantee the optimal conditions of the place.

Translated by: Gabriela Bringas Hernández