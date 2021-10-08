viernes , 8 octubre 2021

CITMA reports on oil spill

Lyl Jiménez Rodríguez 8 octubre, 2021 English Deja tu comentario 6 Vistas

Comparte:

According to Nelvis Elaine Gómez Campos, Subdelegate of CITMA in Matanzas, the oil spill that occurred last Wednesday in the Yumuri 201 well in the coastal area of Matanzas affected by runoff around 25 square meters of a low marine terrace. The specialist explains that in the karst substrate of this terrace some well-dispersed vegetation, typical of the coastal xeromorphic scrub, is present in small holes.

The spill managed was contained 50 meters from the sea, so it did not affect the marine ecosystem, thanks to the containment efforts.

Gómez Campos, specifies that operators and specialized forces work in the restoration actions of the area, to guarantee the optimal conditions of the place.

Translated by: Gabriela Bringas Hernández

Vistas: 15

Etiquetas

TV Yumurí en Youtube

Acerca Lyl Jiménez Rodríguez

Vivo en Matanzas, Cuba. Periodista en TV Yumurí.

Te puede gustar

Matanzas, EMCC

Celebrate the 55th anniversary of the Camilo Cienfuegos Military School in Matanzas

Students and workers of the Camilo Cienfuegos Military School, in Matanzas, celebrated the 55th Anniversary …

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *