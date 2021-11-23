Ciénaga de Zapata at the center of the analysis of Party militancy

The need to strengthen the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) as a vanguard in the construction of the Cuban revolutionary project, transcended as one of the main topics during the Balance Assembly of the Municipal Committee in the Ciénaga de Zapata.

Topics such as cadre politics centered the foundations of the meeting, chaired by Ángel Arzuaga Reyes, vice-director and coordinator of the Department of International Relations of the Central Committee of the PCC, and member of the Central Committee of the Party, and Liván Izquierdo Alonso, first secretary in Matanzas.

Izquierdo Alonso stressed that it is the responsibility of the organization to demand the completion of vacant management positions with personnel from Ciénaga de Zapata and not from other municipalities, a key aspect for the stability and functioning of the processes.

He specified that Party membership have to lead by example by assuming responsibilities where preparation, commitment, dedication and sensitivity to the problems of the population are essential.

The main tasks include the development of exportable items such as charcoal, ecological tourism and the production of food for local self-sufficiency with an emphasis on fishing, agriculture and animal husbandry.

Another priority is the strengthening of the differentiated attention to the communities and the implementation of actions for the social benefit, fundamentally with the popular participation and the confidence of the people in the leadership of the Party.

After 60 years of the Battle of Playa Girón, a revolucionary victory that became the first great defeat of Imperialism in Latin America, Ciénaga de Zapata is committed to becoming a prosperous and sustainable territory.

The Assembly culminated in the election of the new members of the Party´s Municipal Bureau and Committee, and Bienvenido Roig Chirino was ratified as secretary of the organization in the Municipality.

Translated by Gabriela Bringas Hernández