Celebrate the 55th anniversary of the Camilo Cienfuegos Military School in Matanzas

Students and workers of the Camilo Cienfuegos Military School, in Matanzas, celebrated the 55th Anniversary of the school in a ceremony chaired by Major General Andrés González Brito, Chief of the Central Army and member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, among other political, governmental and mass authorities.

The meeting highlighted the efficiency of the service staff and teachers such as Francisca Ruano Rivera, with more than 50 years of experience in the beautiful and sacrificial work of educating.

´´I am proud to be part the history of this military school. We have witnessed the growth of our students and their insertion into society. We contribute to the education of high-level military and political leaders, but the most important thing is their human values and commitment to the Homeland.´´

The student Naivys Romero Acea considers that she receives a comprehensive training in the educational entity.

´´We received the Bachelor of Science and Letters degree, and teaching stimulates physical and ideological preparation. The prestige of these institutions in the education of the new generations of revolutionaries is undeniable. It is a dream come true for me to be Camilita.´´

The center deserved the recognition of the Political Section and the Headquarters of the Central Army. Lieutenant Colonel Fermín Costellón Gómez, director of the school, presented in his speech commendable results such as the quality of promotions, compliance with place plans and the fight against Covid-19, since the facility functioned as a field hospital for several months.

The Camilo Cienfuegos Military Schools were created on September 23, 1966 as an initiative of Army General Raúl Castro with the objective of supporting the education of the children of the martyrs and combatants of the Ejército Rebelde. His name honors the legacy of Camilo Cienfuegos and multiplies the example of the Señor de la Vanguardia.