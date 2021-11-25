Buena Fe again at the university

Music and joy gave the members of the Cuban musical group Buena Fe to students, graduates and workers of the University of Matanzas, after a long period absent from the Yumurino student stage.

Before the concert offered at the University’s Youth Park, Israel Rojas and Yoel Martínez, vocalists of the group, spoke with members of the university community about controversial issues of current Cuban affairs and the role of students in the present and future of the art in the country. Furthermore, the group’s director commented on the premiere of a new album for the beginning of 2022.

During the meeting, Israel Rojas highlighted the role of university students as collaborators in the Field hospital for COVID-19 positive patients and other missions faced by young people during the pandemic stage. He also listened to the anecdotes of those present related to the musical themes of Buena Fe.

Hundreds of young people sang symbolic themes of the group such as Psicología al día, Encueros, Sobrevivientes and Camara Lenta during the evening. A special moment in the night was the interpretation of Valientes, a representative song in Cuban history in recent years.

Translated by Gabriela Bringas Hernández