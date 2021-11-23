Between oblivion and memory, our bridge

The hands advance over the wrought iron railing, and the skin is excited by the breeze that escapes from the Yumuri Valley to the Bay of Matanzas. We are on this framework of which no one remembered the birthday and which, paradoxically, is an ingrained memory.

The residents of the city walk today on the bridge that they inaugurated on November 3, 1878, and it still seem that they greet the ladies with a fan and the gentleman in frock-coats who walk in quilts and ruffles.

That day, an early target woke everyone up at dawn, and the band of the Spanish garrison, still present in Cuba, gave music through the streets. Red curtains were repeated on the windows and balconies, which shook with the cannon fire from the Castillo de San Severino, to announce the arrival of the Captain General, Arsenio Martínez Campos, then at the head of our country.

At half past nine, the liturgical ceremony began to bless this link over the Yumurí River. At five o´clock in the afternoon, it was inaugurated, and at night, capricious games of gaslights accompanied the central banquet, the palatial gala dance and the fireworks castles burned In front of the neighbors in the disappeared Cervantes Park.

The black councils also toured the neighborhoods to celebrate this first iron bridge. The previous ones, made of wood, were destroyed by the current and hurricanes, this one, they said, would have no end.

The Spanish architect Don Celestino del Pandal carried out this work. He fought a lot since they asked him for the first project, because they wanted a utilitarian form and they tried to suppress the columns and chandeliers that adorn it, and reduce its width. They defended the cuts in their budget, but Del Pandal imposed his patience and executed the job brilliantly. Because he was right, beauty won. Here he left his talent, and although the reward was not in gold, his surname was perpetuated alongside this centuries-old structure.

Designed for horse-drawn carriages, it kept the trellis at the feet of pedestrians. It is comfortable, solid, elegant, although it is already very insufficient for the vehicles that circulate through the city, and for those that transit between the capital of the country, the magical city of Havana, and the main Cuban tourist pole, Varadero.

La Concordia was his first name, for the recent Paz del Zanjón, agreed between the Metropolis and a group of Cuban insurgents. This truce was contested by the Mambises, led by the Titan de Bronce, Antonio Maceo y Grajales, and the struggle for the country´s independence continued. After the Cuban victory, the name was changed to remember a patriot. General José Lacret Morlot.

On November 3, 1878, a mass was celebrated at nine in the morning in celebration of the San Carlos Borromeo Day, patron saint of the city. At five in the afternoon, the procession took place, and at night, the theatrical performance announced for the Spanish Casino and the gala dance. The next day the party continued, modest between the Chinese and Negroes who adjusted each piece, lavish among the reduced provincial court. On another river in the city, the San Juan, there were gondola rides, and an evening dedicated to the compositions of two Matanzas poets: José Jacinto Milanés and Miguel Teurbe Tolón.

The construction of the bridge began on September 1, 1875, and it took 202 weeks, exactly 1,414 days, and more than 175,000 pesos in gold. In the gatherings of Matanzas the eternity of the work was assured.

The river flows peacefully; we can still see the blood of the slave in every stone and support of the bridge and in each stone the commitment of the Spanish nobleman who loved this land as his own. Its simplicity has been perpetuated in the heart of Matanzas, and the columns that are revered as symbols of the city we love.