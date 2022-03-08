Baseball: Cuban All-Star Game will be in Matanzas

The traditional Baseball All-Stars Game, corresponding to the current 61st National Series, will be held at the Victoria de Girón stadium, in the province of Matanzas, from March 19th to 20th in recognition of their sports results, informed Juan Reinaldo Pérez, national commissioner of this sport, who informed that the other candidates are Mayabeque and Villa Clara, with excellent trajectories during the current campaign.

The information, published this Monday by Angélica Arce Montero on the Cubadebate website, highlights the decision adopted by baseball leaders in a meeting held at the Latin American stadium.

The stability achieved by the Matanzas team, and the favorable conditions of the territory, are offered as positive facts in the decision adopted.

Different opinions have been expressed on social networks about this decision.

Some argue that the province of Mayabeque should have won the venue due to the results obtained in this campaign, while Matanzas has organized the star event on several occasions.

The team from Matanzas, commanded by Armando Ferrer, has remained among the leaders since the beginning of this season, thanks to a versatile game in which the attack of its regulars has stood out, although it has faced difficulties in defense. Now the team, second in the last national series, faces the absence of three of its usual figures: Aníbal Medina, Armando Dueñas and Eduardo Blanco, hired through INDER to play in Spain, which is already being felt in the results, losing four of their last five games.

Cocodrilos and Azucareros are second, followed by Santiago and Ciego de Ávila.

Sancti Spíritus and Industriales share the sixth place; while Las Tunas, Pinar del Río, La Isla and Granma tie, from five to eight

According to INDER, the player of the week was Cienfuegos pitcher Hermes González, with 24 votes from the press, reported Wilfredo Sánchez, from Matanzas, who was a star of the Matanzas and Cuba teams.

The second minor league national championship is taking place, and it will last until April.

The winning team will participate in the regional qualifier in the Dominican Republic in July, where the winner of the tournament will be defined, which will attend the Little League Baseball World Series, in Winnipeg, Canada.

Other interesting data indicates that the national youth baseball championship will start this weekend with four groups. The best of each group will qualify as well as the second places. The final is scheduled from June 20th to 27th in Sancti Spíritus, assured Rolando Basulto, head of the category, who announced that a Cuban team will participate in the Pan American baseball tournament of this category based in Mexico. (ALH)

Translated by Gabriela Bringas Hernández