Atenas 2021 event: debate on the historical reality of Cuba

The 29th edition of the Atenas Event, in Matanzas, was held at the San Severino Castle, and became a propitious space for the historians of the province to highlight the need to disseminate knowledge about territorial traditions and the importance of interrelating the past with the social reality in Cuba today.

Among the event´s activities was the ceremony of blessing the first stone of the Castle, which dates back 328 years, as well as the founding of Matanzas city.

The conference: Current problems of the Cuban Economy from a historical perspective, given by Raúl Pages Herrera, Dr.C. Pedagogical and Professor at the University of Medical Sciences, he promoted the debate of problems that present scenarios of the current Cuban context.

At the event, prominent historians in the field of regional research, heritage conservation and the history of science in Cuba were recognized.

The Antonio José Valdés Provincial Prize for History, the highest award granted by the Union of Cuban Historians in Matanzas, was received by Luis Ernesto Martínez González, for his long career in historical research.

Those present highlighted the need to preserve regional history and insisted on the importance of work in the neighborhoods, as a fundamental entity for the transmission of Cuban traditions.

