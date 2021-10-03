Around 95% of the population of Matanzas received at least one dose of the vaccines against Covid-19

Almost 95 percent of the population of the province of Matanzas received at least one dose of the inoculation scheme against Covid-19. According to Dr. ArístidesGarcía Herrera, secretary of the Provincial Vaccination Commission, he commented in the Temporary Working Group, 78 percent of those over 18 years of age have already completed the immunization cycles.

Among the difficulties that prevent progress in the process are diseases in people who require antibiotics, which forces the application of immunogens to be delayed until the end of treatment.

The member of the Central Committee and first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba in the territory, LivánIzquierdo Alonso, referred to the importance of recovering these patients to ensure that the drugs reach the highest number of people from Matanzas.

Although Matanzas presents a better health outlook, there is still transmission by Coronavirus, so it is necessary to increase the performance of PCR and maintain prevention measures.

Arboviruses are also present in the epidemiological scenario, mainly dengue and Zika. The largest number of sources of infectionare located in Calimete, Unión de Reyes and Matanzas.

On the other hand, more than three thousand liters of milk remained uncollected in the province due to lack of transportation.

Izquierdo Alonso expressed that the situation is inadmissible in the current context, characterized by the decrease in food production in the municipalities of Calimete, Jovellanos, Limonar and Unión de Reyes.

Translated by Gabriela Bringas Hernández