Antonio Guiteras Thermoelectric Plant continues with the repair work

The Antonio Guiteras Thermoelectric Power Plant, in Matanzas, remains outside the National Electroenergetic System, but its workers try to solve the fault in the shortest possible time.

On Monday, April 18th, they began the replacement and welding of the water walls of the boiler, which according to a publication by journalist José Miguel Solís on Facebook, they consider to be of medium complexity.

Dozens of workers from the plant, from the Central Maintenance Company and others intervened in the energy block to carry out this Tuesday, April 19th, a test on the boiler with defects that delays the possible start-up of the plant.

The defect in the hydraulic test implies the assembly of a lifting equipment 24 meters from the ground to define the magnitude of the problem and repair it, explained the general director of the Antonio Guiteras Thermoelectric Power Plant, Ing. Misbel Palmero Aguiar. (ALH)