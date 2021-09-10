viernes , 10 septiembre 2021

Announcement of damage to the electrical system in the upcoming days

The Electricity Union reported that technological limitations and failures in thermal and distributed generation will affect electricity service in the upcoming days, due to the impossibility of covering all demand.

As explained by the entity, to this problem is added the out of service of unit 1 of the Lidio Ramón Pérez Thermoelectric Power Plant (CTE), due to a fault in the boiler, which must complete the repair in four days.

In accordance with what has been announced, the scheme of blocks of affectation foreseen for these contingencies will be applied, which will be detailed in the information of the press media in each territory.

State entities must restrict their consumption and the population makes a rational use of electricity.

 

 

