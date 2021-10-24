Alelí Foods becomes the first mipyme in the province of Matanzas

Alelí Foods recently became the first medium-sized company (mipyme) in the Cuban province of Matanzas, after being constituted under a notarial deed in this city, in accordance with the improvement of the country´s economy.

Specialized markets, electronic commerce, gastronomy and home deliveries are included among the services offered by this economic actor in national currency, and it aspires to resume the line of fried and pre-fried products for export.

Liliana Bolaño Barnet, partner, declared to the Cuban News Agency that incorporation before a notary is a necessary step to have legal personality, to be able to access other sources of raw materials, in addition to exporting and importing.

The objective of this small company is to produce and market food products of all kinds, based on a local development project established in 2020; it is also a source of employment for 24 people, 14 of them women, half of whom were unemployed, she said.

We started with a specialized market and a processing plant, later we incorporated the gastronomic cafeteria service to give benefit to products in another format, during Covid-19 we ventured into electronic commerce by bringing food to homes in this city, she said.

Bolaños Barnet highlighted that the offer varies according to the raw material available in each moment: products benefited from varied fruits, frozen and packed in bags, dehydrated, and processed, the latter generally available in the cafeteria.

Isabel María Prado, notarial specialist of the Provincial Justice Directorate, emphasized that, although Alelí Foods is the first in the territory to be established, there are other requests to create micro, small and medium-sized private companies (mipyme).

Translated by Gabriela Bringas Hernández