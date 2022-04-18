Adrián Gómez Sancho presents «Ella entre nosotros»

Adrián Gómez Sancho, an artist from Matanzas, proposes “Ella entre nosotros”, an allegorical installation to Caridad del Cobre as part of his exhibition at Ríos Intermitentes II Matanzas initiative within the XIV edition of the Havana Biennial.

A total of 8 large-format images distributed in central places in the city allow passers-by to observe and interact with the works of the visual artist.

“The installations of the project Ella entre nosotros are inspired by the symbolism and identity root of our Virgin of Charity, Oshún, who has been the bearer of dissimilar prayers and supplications, hence the incorporated phrase:

Give me because I fulfilled the prayer you asked me for, which is, with various performances, the action of «returning» that fulfilled promise, either spiritually or materially, the artist explained to Radio 26.

In the first edition of Ríos Intermitentes, the artist presented the piece “Virgen que llegas por agua”, an image of 300 replicas of La Caridad del Cobre, also located in the Plaza de la Vigía in Matanzas.

With the use of a mixed technique and durable materials, each piece has a different symbolism, according to the author, and they are dedicated to the people of Matanzas, to the Yorubas with details in the form of drawers so that people can deposit what they consider in them.

The execution of the works had the participation of the Vigía Artistic Creation group and the Cuban Fund of Cultural Assets directed by Mauricio González Artiles. Three of the pieces remain in the main squares of the city and the rest will soon arrive in Cárdenas, Sancho’s hometown. (ALH)

Translated by Gabriela Bringas Hernández