Adrían Berazaín and El Club de los Corazones Rotos at the Sauto Theater

The Sauto theater, in Matanzas city, hosted the concert El Club de los Corazes Rotos, by the Cuban singer-songwriter Adrián Berazaín and his orchestra.
During the evening, the public enjoyed and sang iconic songs, such as Si te Hago Canción, Suelta, Guajira Rocanrolera, La Estación and Te Quiero Tanto.
A special moment of the concert was the presentation of the singer Mauricio Figueiral, special guest of the night, who shared the stage with the band and the concert director.
Adrián Berazaín thanked the Yumurian public for accompanying him after two years of absence due to the pandemic.
He assured that he will return soon to the Athens of Cuba with premiere musical themes and a new record production. (ALH)
Translated by Gabriela Bringas Hernández