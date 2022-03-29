martes , 29 marzo 2022

Acosta Danza will be presented in Cárdenas

Pedro Rizo Martínez 29 marzo, 2022

The prestigious Cuban company Acosta Danza directed by Carlos Acosta will arrive with its show «Juventud » at the Cárdenas cinema on April 1st and 2nd, as confirmed by the Cuban News Agency.

Some of the works that make up the exhibition are: Satori, by Raúl Reinoso; Paysage, soudain, la nuit, by Pontus Lidberg, and the duet Nosotros, created by Beatriz García and Raúl Reinoso, explained the group’s press director, Lester Vila Pereira.

Source: Acosta Danza

Cardenenses will be able to enjoy the play “De punta a cabo”, a version based on the original by Alexis Fernández (Maca). This year “De punta a cabo”, by Acosta Danza, has a nomination in the “Outstanding Achievement in Dance” category at the 2022 Laurence Olivier Awards, the most important Performing Arts Awards in the UK.

Acosta Danza was founded by Carlos Acosta in 2016. Contemporary movement and classical ballet together with folk traditions and urban dances make up the creative and scenic line of the company. (ALH)

Translated by Gabriela Bringas Hernández

 

