Accident in the Versalles neighborhood causes damage to the electricity and landline telephone service

On the night of December 10, in the Versalles neighborhood of the Matanzas municipality, a truck carrying a container whose height exceeded the established norm to circulate within the city, struck a tensioner in the telecommunications network and caused it to fall.

According to Orismay Pérez Pulido, head of the ETECSA Telecommunications Center in the municipality of Matanzas, they quantify 28 damaged poles of the network, mainly in the streets of Riechy, Navia and Vera.

«We still do not have the number of interrupted services because a group of them, regardless of whether the network is on the ground, continues to operate,» said the specialist.

Since the time of the accident, brigades of linemen from the Telecommunications Company, together with operators and repairers from the territory, have been working uninterruptedly to restore services. This morning 11 new posts were placed.

On the other hand, the neighbor Raquel Portielea Corrales, alleged that at the time of the event she felt a roar and immediately afterwards everything began to light up. A room located on the top floor of her house suffered collapse damage because of the incident.

Brigades of the Electric Company collaborate with the ETECSA linemen in restoring the service. Guillermo Pompa Nuñez, Brigade Chief of the Basic Electricity Organization in the municipality of Matanzas, said that two poles and more than two hundred connections of the Electric Union were affected.

«In the morning, both poles were already restored. Regarding the connections, we must work together with ETECSA to repair them», he reported. Neighbors of the Versalles neighborhood classify the accident as an unprecedented event in the community’s history.

Due to the magnitude of the event and its consequences, the authorities of the Basic Electricity Organization and the Cuban Telecommunications Company cannot specify how long the breakdown will take, although they are working to solve it in the shortest possible time. Meanwhile, residents of several blocks from Versalles remain without a landline and without electricity services. (By: Yanet Peña Acosta; Photos: Rigoberto León)