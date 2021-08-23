A center in Matanzas joins the manufacture of devices for the supply of medical oxygen

Given the deficit of medicinal oxygen in Cuba, due to the breakdown of the largest production plant on the island, the contribution of the Center for Advanced and Sustainable Manufacturing Studies of the University of Matanzas (CEFAS) was immediate. Other colleagues from the community of manufacturers joined the production of devices for the supply of this gas to patients in health centers.

«This arose from the demand made by the Electro medicine of Cienfuegos, due to the lack of oxygen in health centers for Sars Cov -2 positive patients, which forces the use of the same source(balloon)for two or three patients. The colleague from the University of Cienfuegos sent us a request for help, which was immediately answered by the Cuban community of makers. In this sense, CEFAS has only been one more participant», explains Ramón Quiza, Director of the Center for Advanced and Sustainable Manufacturing Studies at the University of Matanzas.

«At the moment, there are countless specialists in 3D printing and other manufacturing processes working on the development of these devices, without seeking prominence, just to help. In my opinion, it is a beautiful example of collaboration and joint effort». He clarifies.

Regarding the motivations that moved the CEFAS specialists, Quiza tells us that: «the purpose is to join the country´s call to save lives. It is a modest contribution, from the University of Matanzas, to the fight against the Covid-9. CEFAS has experience in using 3D printing to solve healthcare demands, which has included the manufacture of prostheses, devices and replacement parts».

He points out that they have been in constant exchange with Electro medicine of Matanzas and Cienfuegos. Right now, we have three prototypes that are in the testing phase and we hope to have fully functional designs soon.

«The designs are still being tested here in Matanzas, and we will have the finals soon. We are interested not only in sending to the provinces that require it, but also in seeing the possibility of using the designs to manufacture them by more productive methods, such as plastic injection. In this sense, we have received requests from Villa Clara», adds Quiza.

CEFAS is involved in four research and development projects, and leads an international initiative for the training and digital transformation of PYME, of which Brazil, Spain and Mexico are part.